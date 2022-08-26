Choose vote-by-mail, in-person early voting or vote in person on election day. On Tuesday, September 6, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Avenue.  In-person Early Voting will take place at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin Street as follows: 

Saturday, August 27 – 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Monday, August 29 -Thursday, September 1 - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, September 2 - By Appointment Only

The last day to register to vote is August 27 and the last day to submit a vote by mail application is August 29. Go to: www.voteinMA.com to register to vote, track your ballot and more. Go to: www.essexma.org/town-clerk for more specific details on the election in Essex.

