MONDAY, AUGUST 29

9:26 a.m. John Wise Ave., Solicitor Reg/Complaint – Assisted as needed. 

10:55 a.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen Assist – secured/checked. 

11:04 a.m. John Wise Avenue., Property Lost/found/held/returned – Assisted as needed. 

11:44 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

1:36 a.m. Martin St., breathing difficulty – Transported. 

9:28 a.m. Pickering St., Welfare check – spoken to. 

12:01 p.m. Apple St., MV stop – verbal warning. 

2:15 p.m. Story St., Community policing. 

10:06 p.m. Southern Ave., MV stop – verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

12:39 a.m. Eastern Ave., Suspicious activity – spoken to. 

6:48 a.m. John Wise Ave., MV stop – citation issued. 

9:37 a.m. Haskell Ct., Traffic hazard – secured/checked. 

4:33 p.m. Western Ave., MVA no personal injury – GOA.  

5:01 p.m. Pond. St., Suspicious activity – spoken to.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

1:29 a.m. Western Ave., Suspicious activity – secured/checked. 

8:53 a.m. Main St., Traffic hazard – Assisted as needed.  

1:07 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made. 

4:16 p.m. Island Rd., Fire brush – fire confirmed. 

9:49 p.m. Martin St., Property lost/found/held/returned.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

2:01 a.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – secured/checked. 

8:42 a.m. Lufkin St., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.

2:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., Breathing difficulty – transported.  

7:24 p.m. Lufkin St., Mental/emotional/psychologic – report to follow.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

12:52 a.m. Belcher St., Animal complaint – secured/checked. 

5:20 a.m. Western Ave., Stroke/CVA – transported. 

6:38 a.m. Lowe Hill Rd., Fall – transported.   

5:45 p.m. County Rd., Parking complaint/enforcement – secured/checked.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

12:19 a.m. John Wise Ave., Agency assist – assisted as needed. 

2:24 a.m. Southern Ave., Disabled MV – spoken to. 

12:17 p.m. Dodge St., Male sick/other – transported. 

4:36 p.m. Essex River, Watercraft incident – notification made. 

9:24 p.m. Eastern Ave., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.

