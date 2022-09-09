MONDAY, AUGUST 29
9:26 a.m. John Wise Ave., Solicitor Reg/Complaint – Assisted as needed.
10:55 a.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen Assist – secured/checked.
11:04 a.m. John Wise Avenue., Property Lost/found/held/returned – Assisted as needed.
11:44 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
1:36 a.m. Martin St., breathing difficulty – Transported.
9:28 a.m. Pickering St., Welfare check – spoken to.
12:01 p.m. Apple St., MV stop – verbal warning.
2:15 p.m. Story St., Community policing.
10:06 p.m. Southern Ave., MV stop – verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31
12:39 a.m. Eastern Ave., Suspicious activity – spoken to.
6:48 a.m. John Wise Ave., MV stop – citation issued.
9:37 a.m. Haskell Ct., Traffic hazard – secured/checked.
4:33 p.m. Western Ave., MVA no personal injury – GOA.
5:01 p.m. Pond. St., Suspicious activity – spoken to.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
1:29 a.m. Western Ave., Suspicious activity – secured/checked.
8:53 a.m. Main St., Traffic hazard – Assisted as needed.
1:07 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made.
4:16 p.m. Island Rd., Fire brush – fire confirmed.
9:49 p.m. Martin St., Property lost/found/held/returned.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
2:01 a.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – secured/checked.
8:42 a.m. Lufkin St., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.
2:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., Breathing difficulty – transported.
7:24 p.m. Lufkin St., Mental/emotional/psychologic – report to follow.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
12:52 a.m. Belcher St., Animal complaint – secured/checked.
5:20 a.m. Western Ave., Stroke/CVA – transported.
6:38 a.m. Lowe Hill Rd., Fall – transported.
5:45 p.m. County Rd., Parking complaint/enforcement – secured/checked.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
12:19 a.m. John Wise Ave., Agency assist – assisted as needed.
2:24 a.m. Southern Ave., Disabled MV – spoken to.
12:17 p.m. Dodge St., Male sick/other – transported.
4:36 p.m. Essex River, Watercraft incident – notification made.
9:24 p.m. Eastern Ave., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.