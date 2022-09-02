MONDAY, AUGUST 22
9:14 a.m. Main St., MV stop – verbal warning.
1:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – assist as needed. 19 Directed Patrols logged.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
11:17 a.m. John Wise Ave., Property lost/found/held/returned – notification made.
11:24 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made.
2:10 p.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – GOA.
3:49 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made.
9:40 p.m. Southern Ave., MV stop – citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
1:18 a.m. Southern Ave., Selective enforcement – no action taken.
6:03 a.m. Eastern Ave., MV stop - verbal warning.
12:24 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO.
12:55 p.m. MV accident, no personal injury-spoken to.
4:18 p.m. John Wise Ave., Solicitor reg complaint – assisted as needed.
9:52 p.m. Lufkin St., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
2:32 a.m. Male sick – transported.
10:29 a.m. Martin St., Community policing – secured & checked.
10:27 p.m. Main St., MV stop – citation issued.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26
12:50 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO.
5:20 a.m. Pickering St., Disturbance – notification made.
7:08 a.m. John Wise Ave., Paperwork: service attempt.
7:26 p.m. Eastern Ave., False/disconnect/abandoned – notification made.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
8:58 a.m. Winthrop St., Fire structure – fire false.
7:28 p.m. Story St., Fire alarm – fire false.
8:28 p.m. Main St., Drowning/water related – assisted as needed.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
2:00 a.m. Main St., Suspicious activity – secured/checked.
6:55 a.m. Willow Ct., Male sick – transported.
12:11 p.m. Shepard Memorial Dr., Parking complaint/enforcement – parking enforcement.
2:33 p.m. Lakeshore Dr., Disturbance – report to follow.
6:19 p.m. Story St., Suspicious activity – secured/checked