MONDAY, AUGUST 22

9:14 a.m. Main St., MV stop – verbal warning. 

1:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – assist as needed.  19 Directed Patrols logged.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

11:17 a.m. John Wise Ave., Property lost/found/held/returned – notification made. 

11:24 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made. 

2:10 p.m. John Wise Ave., Citizen assist – GOA. 

3:49 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO – notification made. 

9:40 p.m. Southern Ave., MV stop – citation issued.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

1:18 a.m. Southern Ave., Selective enforcement – no action taken. 

6:03 a.m. Eastern Ave., MV stop  -  verbal warning. 

12:24 p.m. Manning Ave., BOLO. 

12:55 p.m. MV accident, no personal injury-spoken to. 

4:18 p.m. John Wise Ave., Solicitor reg complaint – assisted as needed.   

9:52 p.m. Lufkin St., Animal complaint – assisted as needed.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

2:32 a.m. Male sick – transported. 

10:29 a.m. Martin St., Community policing – secured & checked. 

10:27 p.m. Main St., MV stop – citation issued. 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

12:50 a.m. Manning Ave., BOLO. 

5:20 a.m. Pickering St., Disturbance – notification made. 

7:08 a.m. John Wise Ave., Paperwork: service attempt. 

7:26 p.m. Eastern Ave., False/disconnect/abandoned – notification made.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

8:58 a.m. Winthrop St., Fire structure – fire false. 

7:28 p.m. Story St., Fire alarm – fire false. 

8:28 p.m. Main St., Drowning/water related – assisted as needed. 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

2:00 a.m. Main St., Suspicious activity – secured/checked. 

6:55 a.m. Willow Ct., Male sick – transported. 

12:11 p.m. Shepard Memorial Dr., Parking complaint/enforcement – parking enforcement.  

2:33 p.m. Lakeshore Dr., Disturbance – report to follow.

6:19 p.m. Story St., Suspicious activity – secured/checked

