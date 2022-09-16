MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
8:49 a.m. John Wise Ave., male sick, patient refusal.
12:19 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:45 p.m. Crafts Court, agency assist, secured/checked.
8:51 p.m. Martin St., welfare check, other.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
5:08 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male stroke, transported to hospital.
6:30 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:41 p.m. John Wise Avenue, citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:17 p.m. Turtleback Rd., animal complaint, notification made.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
8:43 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:10 p.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
8:47 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:21 p.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
6:37 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
9:44 a.m. Haskell Court, traffic hazard, gone on arrival.
4:22 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:27 p.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
8:57 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:33 a.m. Forest Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
1:08 p.m. Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
5:53 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
1:05 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:05 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:07 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:07 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.