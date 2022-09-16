MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8:49 a.m.  John Wise Ave., male sick, patient refusal.

12:19 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:45 p.m.  Crafts Court, agency assist, secured/checked.

8:51 p.m.  Martin St., welfare check, other.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

5:08 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male stroke, transported to hospital.

6:30 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:41 p.m.  John Wise Avenue, citizen assist, assisted as needed.

2:17 p.m.  Turtleback Rd., animal complaint, notification made.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

8:43 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:10 p.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

8:47 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:21 p.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

6:37 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

9:44 a.m.  Haskell Court, traffic hazard, gone on arrival.

4:22 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:27 p.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

8:57 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:33 a.m.  Forest Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

1:08 p.m.  Eastern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

5:53 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

1:05 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:05 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:07 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:07 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

