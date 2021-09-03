MONDAY, AUGUST 23

8:58 a.m.  Western Ave., male, diabetic, transport to hospital.

12:41 p.m.  John Wise Ave., welfare check, assisted as needed.

5:24 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:15 p.m.  Main St., breaking and entering, spoken to.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

2:34 a.m.  Southern Ave., male with abdominal pain, transport to hospital.

12:43 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:11 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:30 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

6:09 a.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

7:17 a.m.  Story St., fallen male, transport to hospital.

4:56 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:58 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

1:54 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:17 a.m.  Martin St., male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

6:27 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:52 p.m.  Main St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

6:39 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:01 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:24 p.m.  Red Gate Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:57 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

6:35 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:07 a.m.  Lowe Hill Rd., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:16 p.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

9:37 a.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire false.

10:30 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:24 p.m.  Main St., welfare check, report to follow.

8:32 p.m.  Main St., citizen assist, spoken to.