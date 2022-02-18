MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

7:03 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:42 a.m.  Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.

1:22 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:12 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

9:04 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:24 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

4:42 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:14 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

8:21 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.

1:02 p.m.  Grove St., suspicious activity, report to follow.

6:11 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

6:24 a.m.  John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

7:30 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

1:24 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.

8:08 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

6:02 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:54 a.m.  Main St., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

7:25 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:32 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

1:11 a.m.  Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.

6:53 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:12 p.m.  Arielle Lane, male sick, transported to hospital.

7:17 p.m.  John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

No report.