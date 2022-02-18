MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
7:03 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:42 a.m. Story St., male fall, transported to hospital.
1:22 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:12 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
9:04 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:24 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
4:42 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:14 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
8:21 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.
1:02 p.m. Grove St., suspicious activity, report to follow.
6:11 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
6:24 a.m. John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
7:30 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
1:24 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.
8:08 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
6:02 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:54 a.m. Main St., male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
7:25 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:32 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
1:11 a.m. Western Ave., alarm, secured/checked.
6:53 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:12 p.m. Arielle Lane, male sick, transported to hospital.
7:17 p.m. John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
No report.