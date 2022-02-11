MONDAY, JANUARY 31
6:27 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:14 p.m. Main St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.
8:18 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:57 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
6:28 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
4:54 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:37 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:29 p.m. Main St., directed patrol. Secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
8:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:10 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.
11:11 a.m. John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.
6:14 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3
7:02 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
12:17 p.m. Main St., fire wires down, assisted as needed.
8:33 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:02 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
6:15 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:52 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
5:15 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:30 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
9:28 a.m. Martin St., utility request, notification made.
3:17 p.m. Essex Reach Rd., welfare check, report to follow.
9:17 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop,
10:37 p.m. Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6
10:20 a.m. Haskell Court, alarm, secured/checked.
2:46 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:51 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:35 p.m. Eastern Ave., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.