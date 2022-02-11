MONDAY, JANUARY 31

6:27 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:14 p.m.  Main St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.

8:18 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:57 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

6:28 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

4:54 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:37 p.m.  School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:29 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol. Secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

8:51 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:10 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, transported to hospital.

11:11 a.m.  John Wise Ave., animal complaint, notification made.

6:14 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

7:02 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

12:17 p.m.  Main St., fire wires down, assisted as needed.

8:33 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:02 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4

6:15 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:52 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

5:15 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:30 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

9:28 a.m.  Martin St., utility request, notification made.

3:17 p.m.  Essex Reach Rd., welfare check, report to follow.

9:17 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop,

10:37 p.m.  Route 128NB, directed patrol, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

10:20 a.m.  Haskell Court, alarm, secured/checked.

2:46 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:51 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:35 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.

 