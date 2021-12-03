MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

12:49 p.m.  Apple St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

5:02 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:10 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:23 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

5:51 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

12:42 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

3:08 p.m.  Wood Drive, welfare check, spoken to.

6:49 p.m.  Wood Drive, male diabetic, transported to hospital.

7:50 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

6:12 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

8:48 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:42 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

2:17 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:43 p.m.  Island Rd., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.

7:09 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:10 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

No report.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27

7:53 a.m.  Grove St., male seizure, patient refusal.

12:28 p.m.  Main St., missing person, assisted as needed.

12:57 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident with injury, transported to hospital.

5:22 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:02 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28

12:20 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male sick, other, transported to hospital.

8:27 a.m.  Wood Drive, male sick, other, transported to hospital.

1:11 p.m.  Main St., male fall, transported to hospital.

8:20 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.