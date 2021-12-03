MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22
12:49 p.m. Apple St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
5:02 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:10 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:23 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23
5:51 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:42 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
3:08 p.m. Wood Drive, welfare check, spoken to.
6:49 p.m. Wood Drive, male diabetic, transported to hospital.
7:50 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
6:12 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
8:48 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:42 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25
2:17 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:43 p.m. Island Rd., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
7:09 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:10 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26
No report.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27
7:53 a.m. Grove St., male seizure, patient refusal.
12:28 p.m. Main St., missing person, assisted as needed.
12:57 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident with injury, transported to hospital.
5:22 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:02 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28
12:20 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, other, transported to hospital.
8:27 a.m. Wood Drive, male sick, other, transported to hospital.
1:11 p.m. Main St., male fall, transported to hospital.
8:20 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.