WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

12:49 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

3:16 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

5:39 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:29 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

7:25 a.m.  Low Land Farm Rd., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

11:12 a.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, spoken to.

11:24 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:07 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

1:08 a.m.  Southern Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

2:33 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:54 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:40 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

No report.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

8:08 a.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

12:32 p.m.  Shepard Memorial Drive, parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.

7:56 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

8:41 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

