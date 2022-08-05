WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
12:49 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:16 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
5:39 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:29 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
7:25 a.m. Low Land Farm Rd., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
11:12 a.m. Main St., suspicious activity, spoken to.
11:24 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:07 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
1:08 a.m. Southern Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
2:33 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:54 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:40 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
No report.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
8:08 a.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
12:32 p.m. Shepard Memorial Drive, parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
7:56 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:41 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.