MONDAY, AUGUST 9
2:49 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
3:44 a.m. Lufkin St., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
1:21 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
3:57 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
9:16 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
10:12 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
3:07 a.m. Lufkin St., male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
7:03 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:23 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., property damage, vandalism, report to follow.
6:01 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:15 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
12:32 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:01 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:29 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:16 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, no action taken.
11:04 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., disturbance, spoken to.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13
7:06 a.m. Story St., fire alarm, fire false.
2:25 p.m. Main St., theft, report to follow.
5:05 p.m. Maple St., property damage, vandalism, spoken to.
9:29 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male, unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
12:49 a.m. Story St., male, unknown medical problem, assisted as needed.
7:33 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:52 a.m. Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:12 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15
5:48 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:53 a.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
5:45 p.m. Story Acres Rd., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.
7:36 p.m. Main St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.
10:09 p.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.