MONDAY, AUGUST 9

2:49 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

3:44 a.m.  Lufkin St., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

1:21 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

3:57 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

9:16 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.

10:12 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

3:07 a.m.  Lufkin St., male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

7:03 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:23 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., property damage, vandalism, report to follow.

6:01 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:15 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

12:32 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:01 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:29 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:16 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, no action taken.

11:04 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., disturbance, spoken to.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

7:06 a.m.  Story St., fire alarm, fire false.

2:25 p.m.  Main St., theft, report to follow.

5:05 p.m.  Maple St., property damage, vandalism, spoken to.

9:29 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male, unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

12:49 a.m.  Story St., male, unknown medical problem, assisted as needed.

7:33 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:52 a.m.  Harlow St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:12 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

5:48 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:53 a.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

5:45 p.m. Story Acres Rd., male with breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.

7:36 p.m.  Main St., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transport to hospital.

10:09 p.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.