MONDAY, JANUARY 10

6:06 a.m.  John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:30 p.m.  Main St., animal complaint, secured/checked.

5:25 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:44 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

1:35 a.m.  John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.

12:14 p.m.  Southern Ave., traffic hazard, gone on arrival.

5:06 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:42 p.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.

10:58 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

No report.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

No report.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

9:20 a.m.  John Wise Ave., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.

2:09 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

3:08 p.m.  Belcher St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.

8:11 p.m.  Lincoln St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

12:52 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

1:59 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:52 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

9:59 a.m.  Grove St., utility request, notification made.

12:50 p.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, gone on arrival.

5:11 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male diabetic, transported to hospital.

7:55 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.