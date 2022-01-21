MONDAY, JANUARY 10
6:06 a.m. John Wise Ave., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:30 p.m. Main St., animal complaint, secured/checked.
5:25 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:44 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 11
1:35 a.m. John Wise Ave., utility request, notification made.
12:14 p.m. Southern Ave., traffic hazard, gone on arrival.
5:06 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:42 p.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, spoken to.
10:58 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12
No report.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 13
No report.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14
9:20 a.m. John Wise Ave., paperwork, service attempt, notification made.
2:09 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
3:08 p.m. Belcher St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.
8:11 p.m. Lincoln St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
12:52 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:59 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:52 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
9:59 a.m. Grove St., utility request, notification made.
12:50 p.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
5:11 p.m. John Wise Ave., male diabetic, transported to hospital.
7:55 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.