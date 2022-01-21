Open Burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the Essex Fire Department. Open burning season runs from Jan 15 – May 1. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required. The Fire Chief reserves the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions.
Burning permit for a homeowner is $20.00, for Seniors age 60 and over it is $10.00.
Due to COVID-19, unscheduled walk in for burning permits will not be allowed.
We offer and encourage on-line burning permits purchase and daily permit activation.
For anyone without access to a computer, please contact the Fire Department at 978-768-6363 option 1 to schedule an appointment.
No cash will be accepted!