J Barrett & Company this week announced that Susan Teahan is joining the company as a sales associate in the Ipswich office.
Susan has an extensive background in education with a focus on elementary and special education. Originally from Essex, she moved to Great Neck as a young adult. Although Connecticut was the next destination for her husband and family, their “home” stayed in the family.
Today, Susan and her husband live in that same house. “I’ve come full circle to where I started, and this time I’m staying on the North Shore.”
Established in January 2007, J Barrett is a service-oriented company that has quickly become the premier privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore. The company serves the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
Susan’s return to the area includes a move to J Barrett & Company for opportunities to help others find their own happiness on Great Neck and beyond. “In today’s real estate market that isn’t always easy but when we – realtors, buyers and sellers – adapt to what is, nothing is impossible, and everyone can be successful.”
“We are excited to have Susan on our team,” says Jon Gray, president. “Her knowledge of this area will benefit every client who works with her. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”