115 Years Ago – 1907
Quite a large picnic was held at Centennial Grove Saturday. Only a few days more and this popular resort will have closed after another successful season and the management will be getting things in readiness for the winter when if the ice is thick enough, boating will be in order and the locality will be a busier place than in summer.
90 Years Ago – 1932
An effort is being made to have a final Tercentenary Union service in the Congregational church Thanksgiving night and the people to be dressed in colonial costume in commemoration of the establishment of Thanksgiving in New England by the Puritans.