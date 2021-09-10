115 Years Ago – 1906
It is reported that there is a tame bear roaming in the Essex Manchester woods. He escaped from a kennel in Beverly Farms. A large number were hunting for him on Tuesday.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The citizens of Essex were given a pleasant surprise, when the new tax rate was announced for 1931, a reduction of $6.00 on a thousand, the new rate being $26.50 against $32.50 last year. There has been a saving of $9,000 in operating expenses and a raise in valuation which explains the difference.