115 Years Ago – 1906

It is reported that there is a tame bear roaming in the Essex Manchester woods.  He escaped from a kennel in Beverly Farms.  A large number were hunting for him on Tuesday.

90 Years Ago – 1931

The citizens of Essex were given a pleasant surprise, when the new tax rate was announced for 1931, a reduction of $6.00 on a thousand, the new rate being $26.50 against $32.50 last year.  There has been a saving of $9,000 in operating expenses and a raise in valuation which explains the difference.

