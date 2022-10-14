115 Years Ago – 1907
Some contemptible person entered the garden of Mrs. Otis Burnham on Eastern Avenue, and carried off all her squashes, one evening last week. Officer Gilbert is looking after the case.
90 Years Ago – 1932
A truck owned by Mildred V. Costa of Gloucester and an automobile owned and driven by Maurice C. Stevens of this town, were in a collision on Monday afternoon in Beverly at the corner of Essex and Colon Streets. Both parties were slightly injured and the automobile was badly damaged.