115 Years Ago – 1907
Town Clerk Floyd’s office is resplendent in its handsome new set of office furniture, including a very substantial flat top solid oak desk, an oak typewriter cabinet desk, an oak filing cabinet and oak office chair. Everything now is thoroughly up to date and the business of the office done on an efficiency basis.
90 Years Ago – 1932
Sunday, May 1, was the most dismal kind of day for the observance of the May festival, a drenching rain falling throughout the day and the temperature remained at a low point which kept the majority of people within doors. Even if the weather had been fine, it is extremely doubtful if searchers for Mayflowers would have had their efforts rewarded.