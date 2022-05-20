 

115 Years Ago- 1907

Sunday was another wet, blowy and disagreeable day of almost wintery proportions that kept almost everybody indoors.  Monday brought a decided change with summer temperatures of 70 degrees, but it was a short lived, a cold northwest wind lowering the temperature materially Tuesday morning.

90 Years Ago – 1932

A rustic cedar arch has been built across the entrance to the rear of the Central fire station which later will be covered with climbing vines making a very attractive setting to the station grounds.

