115 Years Ago- 1907
Sunday was another wet, blowy and disagreeable day of almost wintery proportions that kept almost everybody indoors. Monday brought a decided change with summer temperatures of 70 degrees, but it was a short lived, a cold northwest wind lowering the temperature materially Tuesday morning.
90 Years Ago – 1932
A rustic cedar arch has been built across the entrance to the rear of the Central fire station which later will be covered with climbing vines making a very attractive setting to the station grounds.