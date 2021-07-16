115 Years Ago – 1906
Miss Hazel Rowe had a lawn party Wednesday evening for the benefit of Class ’07, Essex High School. It was largely attended; the grounds were lighted with Japanese lanterns very tastefully arranged and looked very pretty and could be seen by nearly the whole town.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The first of the community suppers, which have proved such a popular feature in past years, was held last Saturday evening and much enjoyed by the colony at the Point. Mrs. William Shurtleff is president of the association and much is due to her efficient management for their success.