FEBRUARY 18, 2022
115 Years Ago – 1917
Essex is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, of boat building town in New England. In recent years business has been dull in its shipyards, but these war days have caused a shipping boom and Essex is getting a share of it.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The first in the series of exercises in celebration of the George Washington bi-centennial was held in Town hall Tuesday evening a most interesting program being carried out by the pupils of the public schools as arranged by Principal Taylor.