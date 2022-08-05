115 Years Ago – 1907
Friday afternoon the heaviest rain of the season, accompanied by heavy thunder and vivid lightning, set in about 3 a.m. Several of the telegraph wires were broken near the shop of Edward W. Lander and the lightning struck on the opposite marsh. A tree opposite the residence of Everett B. James on Winthrop Street was struck and somewhat splintered. Some of the residents in the vicinity also felt the shock of the bolt.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The semi-annual meeting of the Essex Republican town committee was held in Town Hall Wednesday evening of last week, George E. Levesque, the new chairman presiding.