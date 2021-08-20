115 Years Ago – 1906
Eddie Hubbard, while using a sickle last Thursday cutting grass and holding the same with the left hand, the sickle caught him between the fingers making an ugly wound. Dr. Steeves had to take a number of stitches in the wound to close it.
90 Years Ago – 1931
A record picnic in numbers for this season was held at Centennial Grove Saturday when some 2000 of the employees and friends of the Doly’s Golden Rule Shoe Company of Lynn and Beverly came to the grove by busses and private cars, there being nearly 300 of the latter making quite an imposing parade. A long program of sports was enjoyed as well as dancing and a box lunch at noon.