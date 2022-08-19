115 Years Ago – 1907
It is currently reported that Mrs. B.F. Raymond has presented a house lot on Walnut Park to George A. Day, motorman on the Gloucester division, as compensation for valuable services rendered by him to her property some months ago, by prompt action on his part a serious fire whereby her home at the Falls was endangered was averted, and property saved from destruction.
90 Years Ago – 1932
Clifford Evers of the Birdseye Laboratories gave a talk and showed three reels on the preparation and quick freezing of fish and peas at the Methodist Church.