115 Years Ago – 1917
The Bay State Street Railway Co., are publishing weekly a leaflet called the Bay State Triangle Talks to acquaint the employees of the Bay State Street Railway Company with the business of the organization to create more goodwill and to help make conditions which will insure the public more satisfactory service.
90 Years Ago – 1932
The Alewives are making their annual pilgrimage from the salt water to fresh for spawning, which seems to come year to year in never decreasing numbers despite the fact that hundreds of barrels are trapped every year at the Falls.