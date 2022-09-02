Library will be closed Monday September 5 in observance of Labor Day
Upcoming Events
Grandparent Crafternoon Tuesday September 6 from 3:30-5 p.m.
Kids Ages 4 and older, drop in to make a sweet craft for your Grandparents to celebrate Grandparents Day on September 11! Registration is appreciated but not required. essexpl.org/events
Weekly Story Hours begins Wednesday, September 21 with April
Wee Ones 9 a.m., Ages 0-2yrs with a caregiver
Preschool 10 a.m., Ages 3-5yrs with a caregiver
Register https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar
Community Book Group, Monday September 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss The Scent Keeper by Bauermeister. Come for a lively discussion, nibbles and coffee will return! All welcome
Learn To Knit: Fridays beginning September 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Children ages 6 years and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. No experience necessary! Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. This program is free and hosted in conjunction with Early Childhood Partner's CFCE. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
Self Defense for Women: Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m -12 noon. Back by Popular Demand. This free, two-hour class for high school students and adults is taught by John Kotch, a black belt instructor in Isshin-Ryu Karate. The class is designed for women to learn how to protect themselves when faced with uncomfortable situations and how to avoid them in the first place. The instruction will include techniques used in Isshin-Ryu karate (known as a street, self-defense style based upon survival tactics) as well as those utilized by various martial arts styles, military and law enforcement personnel. The following will be covered: improving self-awareness; hand and foot techniques; hold-breaks, ground techniques and basic weapons defense. Held outside and rain date is October 1. More info and to Register https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/self-defense-for-women/
vavaROOOOM Vehicle Night: Tuesday, September 27, 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Park. Join us next to the library for a hands-on meet and greet with all sorts of local emergency and utility vehicles. All are welcome, registration is not required. We hope to see you there!
Library Open Saturday September 10
Community News: Don't miss the Smithsonian Exhibit! Essex Historical and Shipbuilding Museum welcomes the Museum on Main Street, September 10 - October 22, 2022. Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th Century. For hours, information or to volunteer https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/moms.