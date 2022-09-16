Library closed Wednesday, September 28 from 5 -7 p.m. for staff meeting.
Open Saturdays
Beginning Saturday, September 10 the library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 a.m – 12 noon.
Vehicle Night at Memorial Park
Tuesday, September 27 from 4-6 p.m. Come down and see police cars, dump trucks, fire trucks, diggers and cranes.
Story Hours Wednesdays Beginning September 21
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2 years with caregiver.
Pre-School 10 a.m. Ages 3-5 years with caregiver.
Join April as she sings, rhymes, does fingerplays and more.
Self Defense for Women
Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Join John Kotch, back by popular demand, outside where he will lead a class to help women learn how to protect themselves. John holds a black belt in Isshin-Ryu Karate. For more information go to our website.
Banned Book Week
September 18-24. Attempts to ban books from libraries are rising at an unprecedented level across the country. The American Library Association reported more than 729 attempted bans of 1,597 individual books in 2021 alone. A display of challenged books can be found in the YA room for checkout.
Virtual Programs via ZOOM
Tuesday, October 11 from 7-8 p.m. Software review for Genealogists. Richard Reid will discuss various software packages, learn what’s best for you. Richard is a library director and has worked in the computer industry for 35 years. Registration is a must.
The Forgotten Nations-Native Tribes of New England
Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Colonization happened early on in the New England area, as early as 1609, so many Native Nations and tribal histories were lost. Learn about the Nations that called this land home, where they are now and the thriving communities keeping their histories alive. Led by Heather Bruegl, an Independent Indigenous Consultant and Historian. Bruegel is a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a first line descendent Stockbridge Munsee. She is the former Director of Education at Forge Project and travels frequently to present on Native American history. A zoom link will be sent upon registration.
All about Hawks with Mass Audubon
Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Learn all about the seven species of hawks most likely to be encountered in Massachusetts, including how to tell them apart, their life cycles and their hunting abilities. Many local hawks migrate to their wintering grounds in Central and South American each fall, which provides a perfect opportunity for observers like you. Zoom link at registration.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
Learn to Knit
Fridays, beginning September 23 at 3:30 p.m. Children age 6 and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. No experience necessary. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. This program is free and space is limited, registration is required.
September is Library Card Sign Up
The most important school supply is a library card. With access to technology, innovative programming and educational resources, a library card gives students of all ages the tools to succeed in school. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.