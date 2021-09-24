Library open regular hours
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. We will discuss “A Woman is No Man” by Etaf Rum in the library, masks required.
Genealogy for Beginners
Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.
Dungeons & Dragons Club
Monday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m. tens, grades 6,7 & 8 join Dungeon Master Lucas Rodi for a 6 week intro that will meet in person at the Library. Face masks required. Spaces are very limited so sign up early.
Susan B. Anthony: “Failure is Impossible”
Tuesday, October 19 from 7-8 p.m. in-person on the library’s 3rd floor. Join actress Sheryl Faye as she portrays Susan B. Anthony who was a women’s rights activist and played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga on the lawn
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.
Vax and Snax
Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine