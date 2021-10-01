 

Library open regular hours

Story Hours

Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.

Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.

These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.

Genealogy for Beginners

Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Monday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m.  Teens, grades 6, 7 and 8 join Dungeon Master Lucas Rodi for a six-week intro that will meet in person at the library.  Face masks required.  Spaces are very limited so sign up early.

Susan B. Anthony: “Failure is Impossible”

Tuesday, October 19 from 7-8 p.m. in-person on the library’s third floor.  Join actress Sheryl Faye as she portrays Susan B. Anthony who was a women’s rights activist and played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement.

Musical Storytime with Ruthanne

Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Yoga on the lawn

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.

PreK Hooray on the lawn

Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.

Vax and Snax

Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine.

 