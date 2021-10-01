Library open regular hours
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Genealogy for Beginners
Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.
Dungeons & Dragons Club
Monday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m. Teens, grades 6, 7 and 8 join Dungeon Master Lucas Rodi for a six-week intro that will meet in person at the library. Face masks required. Spaces are very limited so sign up early.
Susan B. Anthony: “Failure is Impossible”
Tuesday, October 19 from 7-8 p.m. in-person on the library’s third floor. Join actress Sheryl Faye as she portrays Susan B. Anthony who was a women’s rights activist and played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga on the lawn
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.
Vax and Snax
Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine.