Break into Movies and TV
Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. join a lecture by Lenny Manzo, author, producer, director who is designed to inform students and parents about the different paths and strategies to enter this industry. It will guide the prospective student to devise a plan to pursue. An informative evening for high school and older.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. Discussion of Akin by Emma Donohue.
WIFI Hotspots
Borrow the internet. Free data and international calling available.
Museum Passes
Museums are open. Visit your favorite at a discounted rate.
Saturday Musical Storytime with Katie
Saturday May 7 and May 9 at 10 a.m. for ages 0-8. Join Ms. Katie for a fun early literacy music and movement story time for the whole family.
Teen Crafternoon
Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. for grades 6-12. Learn how to needle felt wool with Pop Up Art School.
Story Hour
Wednesday
Wee Ones 9 a.m. Ages 0-2
PreSchool 10 a.m. Ages 3-5