Library Closed

The library will be closed May 28 and 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

 

Community Book Group

Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m.  Discussion of Akin by Emma Donohue.

 

WIFI Hotspots

Borrow the internet.  Free data and international calling available.

 

Museum Passes

Museums are open.  Visit your favorite at a discounted rate.

 

Saturday Sing-a-long

Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. join Katie for music and movement outside. Designed for 0-8 yrs.  Registration required.

 

Summer Reading Kick Off

Monday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. if you are finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5 fly into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy a root beer float.

 

Teen Crafternoon

Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. for grades 6-12. Learn how to needle felt wool with Pop Up Art School.

 

Story Hour

Wednesday

Wee Ones 9 a.m.  Ages 0-2

PreSchool 10 a.m.  Ages 3-5

 

 

 

