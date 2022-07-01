Flowers to Purchase
Tuesday and Thursday, avid gardener Holly is bringing fresh cut flowers to the library. $10 supports the Friends of the Library, stop in early.
Summer Reading Book Groups
Mondays at 4 p.m. Grades 1 & 2
Mondays at 5 p.m. Grades 3-5
Book Group for Grades 2 & 3
Mondays beginning June 27, 3-3:45 p.m. Children entering grades 2 & 3 are eligible to participate in this lively book group, reading “No Flying in the House” by Betty Brock. Sign up opens Monday, June 20 at the Grove.
Book Group for Grades 5 & 6
Mondays beginning June 27, at 4 p.m.
Ladybug Storytime and a release
Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m. for ages 3 and up. Drop in for a ladybug story outside on the lawn and a special ladybug release for all to see.
Kite Workshop
Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. for grade 5 and up, including adults. Join kite specialist Glenn Davison to create a one-of-a-kind kite to take home and learn more about kites than you ever thought possible. Sign up as space is limited.
Museum Passes
Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.
Library of Things Available Now
We have games to loan. Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more. Available for a three-week loan.
CFCE presents Little Farmers
Wednesdays from July 6-August 3 from 10-11 a.m. A five-week playgroup series that will inspire a love for farming, gardening and nature through hands-on learning and play. Ages 2-8 years with caregiver.
Teen Summer Reading
For students entering grade 6 and up.
June: Take and make craft. Pick up your kit the week of June 27. Create your own mini pennant. Take a photo of your completed project and email to awanner@essexpl.org by July 11 and be entered to win an ice cream from the Village Creamery.
Book Bingo
For Essex teens, complete 12 or more squares on the board by August 26 and be entered into a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.
Wicked Good Henna
Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m. Register early.