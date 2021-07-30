Library open regular hours
Story Time with Alison
Monday, August 2 at 4 p.m.
Read and Meet Book Group
July 29 at 4 p.m. Discussion Thursday, August 19 at 4 p.m. Grades 6 and 7, reading The False Prince by Nielsen.
Summer Reading
Summer reading is in full swing. Bring in your log sheets, due August 6. Remember to look for Willa the Whale about Essex and call in her location to win a prize. Summer reading finishers will get Topsfield Fair tickets and entered to win Whale Watch tickets.
Weekly Story Hours with April on Facebook Live
Wednesdays
Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.
Pre School at 10 a.m. for 3-5 years old.