Library Hours
The library will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of the MLK Jr. holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday, January 18 at 1 p.m.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays, starting in January from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner.
Special Story Hour
Saturday, January 22 at 11 a.m. for preschool age children. Enjoy stories, read aloud and for those interest, learn more about the MERSD Integrated Preschool.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Mondays in January from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Ukulele Lessons
Starting Wednesdays in January at 6:30 p.m. for ages 13 to adult. Register on the website.
Lego Robotic Club
Starting Wednesdays in January from 5-6 p.m. Two age groups, Kindergarten and older. Parent or caregiver must attend.
Community Book Group
Tuesday, January 4 at 10 a.m. We will be discussing “Miss Benson’s Beetle” by Rachel Joyce.
Story Hour
April’s Story hours will return in January.
Musical storytime will return January 25 at 10:30 a.m.