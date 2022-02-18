Presidents Day
The library will be closed Monday, February 21 for President’s Day.
An Evening of Hygge
Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. You will be treated to a cozy atmosphere and learn all about Hygge and how to incorporate it into your own life. Spaces are limited, reserve yours.
Boston Bruins Pajama Drive 2022
We are joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need, February through March. We will send them if you would like to make a donation.
Community Book Group
Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. Discussion of Tammy Duckworth’s book, Every Day is a Gift.
Winter Crafternoon
Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m. Ages four and up join us for a wintery craft at the library. Register online.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5:00 and 5:15 p.m.
Dungeons and Dragons
Mondays in from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Story Hour
Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. join April for stories, songs and finger plays.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over 5 years of age.