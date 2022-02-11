Presidents Day
The library will be closed Monday, February 21 for President’s Day.
Boston Bruins Pajama Drive 2022
We are joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need, February through March. We will send them if you would like to make a donation.
Valentine’s for Hospital Workers
Starting Monday, February 7, all ages welcome. Join us in creating valentines to cheer our community hospital workers. Stop by any afternoon this week, no registration needed.
Community Book Group
Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. Discussion of Tammy Duckworth’s book, Every Day is a Gift.
Winter Crafternoon
Tuesday, February 22 at 3 p.m. Ages four and up join us for a wintery craft at the library. Register online.
The Reading Dog
Wednesdays, starting in January from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-5. Contact April Wanner. Reserve your 15-minute slot to read to our sweet reading dog. Time slots are: 4:30, 4:45, 5:00 and 5:15 p.m.
Essex Library_DandD.jpg
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Mondays in January from 5-7 p.m. Registration will be on the website and space is limited.
January 24 has met its space limit, to be placed on the wait list email: awanner@essexpl.org.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
Lego Robotic Club
Starting Wednesdays in January from 5-6 p.m. Grades 4 and 5 only. At the library, masks are required.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
This program began January 25 at 10:30 a.m., and runs every Tuesday for children ages 2 and up with caregiver. Songs, books, instruments and fun, in person, masks required in the library for those over Five years of age.