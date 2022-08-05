Flowers to Purchase
Tuesday and Thursday, avid gardener Holly is bringing fresh cut flowers to the library. $10.00 supports the Friends of the Library, stop in early.
Museum Passes
Visit your favorite museum at a discounted rate. PEM, Cape Ann, MOS, MFA, Aquarium, Children’s and Wenham.
Library of Things Available Now
We have games to loan. Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more. Available for a three- week loan.
Book Bingo
For Essex teens, complete 12 or more squares on the board by August 26 and be entered into a raffle for a $25 Amazon gift card.