The library will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day.
Open Saturdays
Beginning Saturday, September 10 the library will be open Saturday mornings from 10 – 12 Noon.
Community Book Group
Monday, September 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss “The Scent Keeper” by Bauermeister. Come for a lively discussion with coffee and nibbles.
Library of Things
Having company? We have Hotspots, Bocce, Cornhole, Croquet, Pickleball, Giant Jenga, and more.
Learn to Knit
Fridays, beginning September 16 at 3:30 p.m. Children age 6 and older with an adult. Learn the basics of knitting with Ms. Christine. Build hand strength and dexterity which will support fine motor skills. No experience necessary. Participants will receive knitting needles and yarn to keep. This program is free and space is limited, registration is required.
September is Library Card Sign Up
The most important school supply is a library card. With access to technology, innovative programming and educational resources, a library card gives students of all ages the tools to succeed in school. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.