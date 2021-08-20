Library open regular hours

Mango Languages, Ancestry and Heritage Quest

Available with your library card.

Summer Reading Books

Books are available at the library, stop by before school starts.

Vax and Snax

Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine

Teen Paint Night

Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m.  Outdoor paint night, pop up art school on site to guide you in the painting of a Rainbow Llama.

Essex Library Notes_Florence.jpg

Community Book Group

Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m., discussion of Florence Adler Swims Forever, by Beanland. Books are available at the library.

Weekly Story Hours with April

Wednesdays

Wee Ones at 9:30 a.m. for 0 – 2 years old.

Pre School at 10 a.m. for 3-5 years old.

 