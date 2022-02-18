Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex. We encourage voluntary masking when visiting crowded indoor spaces and if you or your loved ones are immunocompromised. Masking, staying up to date on your vaccines and boosters, and social distancing when possible are all important tools in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate your continued cooperation in caring for each other during this unprecedented time.
-- Essex Board of Health