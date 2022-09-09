The 14th Happy as a Clam 5K Race, Walk and Fun Dashes is Friday, September 16, 2022! Sponsored by the Friends of Essex Elementary, this event is open to anyone who wants to support a community school and all the wonderful enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. The 5K route meanders through the beautiful back roads of Essex. The Kids' Fun Dashes are always a hit, with even the littlest ones smiling from start to finish. Come out, lace up, and pound the pavement for the students of EES. It's sure to be another fun race this year!
The race will be held at the Essex Elementary School, 12 Story Street, Essex. Walkers will start at 5 p.m., Kids’ fun dashes at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K race starts at 6 p.m.
The events are open to runners and walkers of all ages. NEW FOR 2022: TEAMS! Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well!
Registration opened Friday July 7!
Online registration closes at 4 p.m. on Wednesday September 14. After 4 p.m. on September 14, registration fee increases to $45 and can only be done at the event starting at 4 p.m. on September 16. Registration is required for all walkers, runners, and Fun Dash participants. Registration for Kids' Fun Dashes is always FREE.
Our coveted, limited-edition Happy as a Clam Official Long Sleeve Technical Shirt is guaranteed to every runner and walker who registers by midnight on August 28! What will the design be this year? Stay tuned!
Additional Happy as a Clam Merchandise will be available for purchase online during registration, and via our online store, starting August 18.
Prizes are TBA, but every 25th Finisher receives a $5 gift coin to DownRiver Ice Cream
Pick up your packet on Thursday, September 15 from 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Googan’s Galley, 1 Martin St, Essex, MA or at the event beginning at 4:30 p.m. on September 16.
Safety is our first priority. Please be cautious when driving and parking in the area of the race and the school. Runners and walkers should be aware that the roads remain open during the race and should be vigilant about their surroundings. Headphones are discouraged. Strollers ARE permitted but again be aware that the roads will remain open. We will follow all MA state and local guidelines regarding COVID, but highly encourage COVID vaccination for all participants who are eligible.
Parking is in school lots at Essex Elementary (12 Story Street, Essex, MA 02919) and on side streets in the surrounding area. Additional parking can be found behind Essex Town Hall at 24 Martin Street, a 0.5 mile walk to the start line.
Restrooms will be available inside Essex Elementary School Gymnasium.
Registration for Fun Dashes for 2022 is through the Race Roster link above, similar to the registration process for the 5k Walk and Race. Registration will also be available at the event.
Tot Trot: Little ones under age 5 can get in on the action with a 20-yard dash on the soccer field
Kindergarten to 2nd Grade: Students in K - 2nd grades will participate in a quarter mile dash (once around EES—distance is approximate)
Third Grade to Fifth Grade: Students will participate in a half mile dash (twice around EES—distance is approximate)
While all children are welcome to participate in the Happy as a Clam Fun Dashes, students of EES will be competing for the Clam Cup! The class with the greatest percentage of students participating in the dashes or 5K race will be awarded the Clam Cup trophy to keep in their classroom for the school year!
2021 Clam Cup: Ms. Curcuru’s class with 72 percent participation!
2019 Clam Cup: Mr. Burnett’s class with 83 percent participation!
The Happy as a Clam 5K Walk and Race begins and ends at Essex Elementary School and weaves along the picturesque streets of Essex. The roads will remain open during the race.