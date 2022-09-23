Essex Fire Chief Ramie Reader is pleased to announce that the Essex Fire Department has been awarded a sum of $207,809.52 as part of the 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The grant combined with funding approved at 2022 Annual Essex Town Meeting, will be utilized to purchase 27 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). The SCBA is a piece of respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE) that firefighters wear in hazardous/toxic environments at fire and other emergencies scenes. Each complete SCBA includes a spare bottle, and a mask for each fire apparatus seated position. This new compliant equipment will improve firefighting operations and safety, serving the Town of Essex well for years to come.
“With the funds awarded to our department, we will be able to purchase SCBA’s compliant with current standards and technology,” Chief Reader said. “We are thankful to have received this grant for this new equipment and the Town of Essex’s continued support. Our current SCBA’s are over 15 years old and at end of their useful life.”