The Essex Fire Department is currently accepting applications to join our team as a paid call firefighter and/or EMT. We are looking for individuals in Essex and in the immediate surrounding area who are interested in serving the citizens of the Town of Essex by provide fire suppression and emergency medical response.
Requirements
All Applicants 18 years old or older and live within a 10-minute response to the Essex Public Safety Building at the discretion of the Chief.
No medical condition that would prevent an applicant from fully preforming the duties of a Firefighter/First Responder/EMT. Applicants must pass a pre-employment physical, drug screening and CORI check. Non-smoker.
Ability to attend Thursday evening department trainings.
Respond to a minimum required percentage of calls for service.
Must have reliable transportation and a valid Massachusetts Driver’s License.
Firefighter candidates will have the ability and willingness to attend the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy to obtain their Firefighter 1&2 certification.
EMT candidates will have the ability and willingness to acquire their Massachusetts State Certification as an EMT.
Application available at the Essex Fire Station or at: https://www.essexma.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4406/f/uploads/job_application_copy_0.pdf
Please return application in person or by email rreader@essexma.org
If any questions contact Fire Chief Ramie Reader at 978-768-6363 option 1 or rreader@essexma.org