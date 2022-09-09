The Essex Fire Department will be holding a 9/11 Memorial Service on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:55 a.m. in front of the Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Avenue.  The short service allows us to reflect and remember those individuals who lost their lives during the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.  Retired Firefighters and the public are encouraged to attend.

