Endicott College today announced the appointment of Dr. Sara Quay as Provost, the lead academic position that will build on its foundational commitment to experiential student-centered education.
“Sara knows and believes in this community. I am confident she will lead the Academic Affairs Division using the same collaborative spirit she is known for across campus,” said Endicott College President Steven R. DiSalvo, Ph.D. “I am excited to elevate her to this important position.”
Dr. Quay brings to this role deep knowledge of both Endicott and higher education. For the past 25 years, she has worked at Endicott, first as Assistant Dean of Arts & Sciences, then as Dean of the School of Education and Director of the Endicott Scholars Program. Dr. Quay has been instrumental in developing new majors, programs, and partnerships. During the pandemic, she collaborated with faculty and staff to develop and implement Faculty Teaching Institutes focused on the urgent instructional needs the community faced at that time. In 2021, Dr. Quay was appointed the first Vice Provost at Endicott College, bringing her shared management approach to her work with the offices of International Education, Career & Internship, Halle Library, the Registrar and Endicott’s Assessment initiatives.
During the past year as Vice Provost, Dr. Quay has further proven herself as a leader through the facilitation and support of multiple strategic initiatives, re-establishment of Endicott’s relationship with the international organization Scholars at Risk, and the overseeing of several Endicott traditions including Convocation, Baccalaureate, and the Doctoral Hooding Ceremony. She has served the College through cross-departmental work, including the Bookstore Task Force, the Workday Steering Committee, and the recently established ECFA Contract Implementation Task Force.
“I look forward to working alongside faculty, deans, and directors to ensure student success, build community, and promote academic excellence in Endicott's undergraduate, Van Loan, and graduate programs,” said Dr. Quay.
Dr. Quay is a nationally recognized leader whose expertise includes data-driven assessment, accreditation, honors education, teaching and learning, cultural studies, and curriculum development. She has published five books and monographs as well as articles and essays in The Boston Globe, Principal Magazine, Academic Leader, Teachers College Record, Journal of Excellence in College Teaching, Honors in Practice, Journal of Practitioner Research, and The Teaching Professor. Dr. Quay has frequently served as a New England Commission of Higher Education reviewer; been nominated as a fellow, then member, of Deans for Impact; is a certified Data Wise coach; and co-chairs the National Collegiate Honors Council Place as Text Committee.
Dr. Quay begins her role as Provost effective immediately.
