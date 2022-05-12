Doris V. Brown, 92, beloved wife of the late Anthony P. Brown, passed peacefully on May 8th, at the Masconomet Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born in Beverly, Doris was the daughter of the late Anthony and Irene (Mackey) Silva, of Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Doris was raised in the beautiful town of Manchester, and graduated from Manchester Story High School in 1948, with graduation held at the Horticultural Hall in Manchester, and The Household Nursing Association, School of Attendant Nursing, in Boston, Ma, in 1950, earning her LPN, with graduation held at the Copley Methodist Church in Boston, Ma.
Doris married her much loved husband Anthony in 1955, and together they raised five children, enjoying life in the closely knit, small town of Manchester, with lots of extended family, and friends.
Doris appreciated the simple things in life and made the lives of those she loved richer because of this.
She loved her home very much but was always game to venture out on the various road trips taken with her family and friends, and later in life, a few further ventures with her husband Anthony.
Doris loved antiquing, visiting and learning about Historic Homes, and was a member of the Historical Society.
She loved time with her family, Holidays, (Christmas especially), tending to her beautiful flowers on her deck, summer days on Whites Beach with her family, swimming, reading, and many hobbies along the way, such as cake decorating, sewing, wreath making, etc. She participated in Girl Scout outings, and involved her children to in tennis, skating, skiing, school sports, and dance throughout the years.
She loved her black lab, Sam, with all her heart, as well as her other pets throughout her life.
She was very dear to all, and will be terribly missed.
Doris is survived by her three sons, Peter and his wife Karen, Timothy and his wife Judy, and Jonathan, and her two daughters, Susan and her husband Bob, and Lisa, six grandchildren, Timothy Brown, Jr., Cameron Cunningham, Robin Cunningham, and Madison Brown, David Vanderbilt and Keith Vanderbilt, and seven great-grandchildren, Colton Brown, Hunter Brown, Avery Cunningham, Gigi Cunningham, William Vanderbilt, Jack Vanderbilt, Henry Vanderbilt and Ellie Vanderbilt.
Funeral services will be held privately. Donations may be made to Sweet Paws Rescue, 310 Main Street, Groveland, Ma 01813. Funeral services will be held privately.