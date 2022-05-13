Manchester Essex Regional High School’s Class of 2022 are busy with end-of-school activities. They’re finishing exams. They’re finalizing their plans for next year, which for nearly all of them is college. They’re preparing for prom. They’re looking to graduation day.
They’re also working on their required “SCORE” projects, a five-week development practicum that provides real work experience.
But for Charlie Weld, who is one of three graduating seniors who will be heading the Berklee School of Music in Boston next year, her SCORE project was organizing a music concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the ME Regional Middle-High School auditorium to support (celebrate, really) MERSD music education and the release of her very first album, called “TAKE,” which debuted last week.
“My SCORE project, a deeply immersive and educational experience,” Weld said. “I want to highlight the importance of the music department at our school and how it helped me achieve everything I have thus far in my career.”
Weld’s concert is more than a thank you to the music arts. It’s about calling attention to an educational program that was a subject of district budget cuts this year. When these programs are constantly at risk of being cut, Weld said, “there are massive accomplishments nearly being erased.”
The program is free and open to the public.