Last week at the Gloucester Meetinghouse on Middle Street,a special program featuring a composition by Leslie Steinweiss called “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope” was performed with narration by Judith Black by an ensemble including strings, flute, clarinet, piano and two vocal soloists, conducted by the composer. The event was co-hosted by Temple Ahavat Achim and the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation.
The program coincided with the international remembrance day of the Holocaust called, “Yom HShoah.”
The long-anticipated premiere had been postponed for two years due to the pandemic. Two other original pieces were performed during the event. Stephen Bates presented his composition, “Remembrance of Things Past and Future,” for solo clarinet and Abigale Reisman presented her piece, “Gedanken,” for string trio.
The program included a dramatic remembrance story about the Holocaust presented by Judith Black and readings from the period by Ally Kramer, Hadassa Goldberg and Emma Quateman.
The next program in the spring series at the Meetinghouse is performance of beloved Bach orchestral works including the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, played on period instruments by the Appleton Consort at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21.