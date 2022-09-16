Is your child asking about God? Would your youth benefit from small-group social connections and engaging community service projects? First Parish Church has the following offerings happening this fall.
Sunday School Open House for families with children two years and up, Sunday September 18, 3-5 p.m. Come learn about our Sunday School program, tour the classrooms, and meet the warm and wonderful Jeanne Westcott, our Director of Children and Youth Ministries. Participants can make greeting cards for local seniors and have a snack.
Registration Celebration, Sunday, September 25, 11:15 -1 p.m. We'll kick off the Sunday School year with fun games and snacks.
School Supply Drive to benefit Beeman Memorial Elementary School in Gloucester. If you have supplies to donate, we have a box on the steps at 1 Chapel Lane. The collection will end with a Blessing of the School Supplies on Sunday, October 9 during worship.
Hoops for School Supplies upcoming on Saturday, October 8. How many baskets in a row can you sink? We will keep count! Bring your friends to join the competition. The champ will win an NBA jersey. To enter, please donate $5 of school supplies.
Youth Fellowship Kick-Off Dinner for youth, ages 13-18. are invited to come build community, friendship and support through twice monthly service projects, dinners, movie nights, escape rooms and retreats. We begin Sunday, October 16, 6:30-8 p.m.
The above events take place at our Chapel building, 1 Chapel Lane (behind Santander Bank) in downtown Manchester.
For more info. or questions email Jeanne at jeanne.fpchurch@gmail.com.