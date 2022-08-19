Special Outdoor Concert on Sunday, August 21
Cape Ann Symphony announces A Special Outdoor Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 21 featuring CAS lead flutist Stephanie Stathos and the Cape Ann Symphony Chamber Orchestra under the direction of CAS Conductor and Music Director Maestro Yoichi Udagawa performing poolside at the home of CAS President Fran White in Magnolia.
Maestro Udagawa looks forward to returning to perform at 179 Hesperus Avenue.
"The musicians and I are thrilled and excited to be able to perform together during the summer, and are grateful to Cape Ann President Fran White and her husband David for opening up their large backyard to host a concert again this year. It is such a pleasant, tranquil (and bug free!) venue that offers the audience close proximity to the musicians—a chance we don't get often in large concert halls! "
This special outdoor concert features Charles Floyd’s Hymn For The Fallen, Wolfgang A. Mozart'S Flute Concerto in G Major performed by CAS lead Flutist Stephanie Stathos and Joseph Bologne’s Symphony No. 2 in D Major.
Charles Floyd's Hymn For The Fallen, commissioned by CAS, had its world premiere in the CAS March 2022 Concert.
"Charles Floyd's incredible piece for CAS was a highlight of our 70th Season, said Maestro Udagawa. " I was eager to perform this inspiring piece outdoors with our chamber orchestra."
Floyd wrote Hymn For The Fallen to highlight the sense of isolation and helplessness experienced since 2020.
Hymn For The Fallen begins in isolation with violins commencing a tuneful exposition that is later joined by violas and cellos. The harmonies that build are bittersweet, but quite tonal in nature. Polytonality (the simultaneous use of two or more keys) plays a big role as a vehicle to prevent the emotional affect from feeling too 'settled' or too “sweet.” This is to reflect the notion that the emotional aspects of the past two years remain largely unsettled and unresolved. The final result is a haunting melody that is as singable as a hymn which, Floyd said, “hopefully, does not gloss over the gravity of sadness rather than to honor with reverence the loss of a loved one. The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and the insurmountable loss of life as a result of it, various riots, fear, brutality, extremism, civil unrest, confusion, grief, and violence inspired me to create a series of works called The Fallen of which Hymn for The Fallen is one. The series is not intended to be performed in one sitting. Rather it is a collection of works on a series of difficult topics."
Maestro Udagawa looks forward to sharing Mozart's first flute concerto with audiences, "Mozart's first Flute Concerto was written in his early twenties. It is a beautiful work, and really requires the soloist to have tons of technique. Stephanie will do an amazing job, and we are all thrilled to be able to perform this work with her. I'm sure the audience will love it."
Commissioned by the Dutch flutist Ferdinand De Jean in 1777, Mozart's Flute Concerto in G Major, his first flute concerto, was written in 1778. Mozart was supposed to provide four flute quartets and three flute concertos, but he only completed two of the three concertos. The piece is divided into three movements: 1. Allegro Maestoso; 2. Adagio Ma Non Troppo; 3. Rondo Tempo di Menuetto.
The Andante for Flute and Orchestra K. 315 is thought to have been written as an alternative slow movement for this concerto, but there is no existing manuscript.
Stephanie Stathos is the Principal Flute of the Cape Ann Symphony and the soloist in Mozart's Flute Concerto in G Major Ms. Stathos is thrilled to play this Mozart piece with CAS.
Stephanie Stathos earned her degree in Flute Performance from Boston University’s School for the Arts. Based in Lincoln, Mass., Stathos is first piccolo for the Lexington Symphony. She has served as the piccolo and second flute with the touring orchestra of the National Lyric Opera of New York. As soloist she has performed throughout the United States and Europe.
Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges is a man of many talents. He was a composer, virtuoso violinist, conductor of the leading symphony orchestra in Paris, and a soldier and a renowned champion fencer. He was celebrated in Paris when the then unknown Mozart visited the city.
"Joseph Bologne had an extraordinary life, and it's reflected in his music, " says Maestro Udagawa, "Audiences will be enthralled with his Symphony No. 2. Last summer we performed Bologne's Symphony No. 1 and I am so pleased to be able to share more of his extraordinary work with our audiences!"
Seating for the performance is limited to 75, and ticket prices are $45 for adults, $40 for senior citizens, $20 for students of any age; and $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For tickets and further information, call 978-281-0543 or go to capeannsymphony.org.
A Special Outdoor Cape Ann Symphony Concert: The Composers
Joseph Bologne, 1745-1799
Born in the French colony of Guadeloupe, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, was the son of George Bologne de Saint-Georges, a wealthy planter and Anne Nano, his wife’s African slave. At the age of seven his father took him to France, where he received an extensive education. During the French Revolution, he served as a colonel of the Légion St.-Georges, the first all-black regiment in Europe, fighting on the side of the Republic.
In spite of many instances of racial prejudice, Saint-Georges was very popular and led an incredible life traveling throughout Europe and England, fighting in many fencing competitions and beating all of the most famous swordsmen in his time, while also conducting, performing and composing numerous string quartets, two symphonies, many other instrumental pieces, and several operas.
He became conductor and music director of Le Concert de la Loge Olympique, which became the largest symphonic orchestra known at the time with the unheard-of number of as many as 70 or more musicians. The Olympique became renowned as the best orchestra in Paris and some declared in Europe. In his capacity as music director of the Olympique, Saint-Georges went to Vienna to ask Haydn to write for the Olympique. As a result, Haydn wrote his six Paris Symphonies. They were premiered by the Olympique in the Salle des Gardes du Corps de les Tuileries with Saint-Georges conducting.
Charles Floyd 1958 -
Composer, conductor and pianist, Charles Floyd has been heard in concert with more than 500 orchestras in classical and pops performances, including annual appearances with the Boston Pops Orchestra. His 11-year partnership with singer Natalie Cole included the multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning tribute to Nat King Cole entitled “Unforgettable, With Love;” Also the Emmy Award-winning PBS Great Performances concert video of the same title. Charles Floyd last appeared with CAS in 2015 when he performed the world premiere of his Piano Concerto to a sold-out audience and two standing ovations and in March 2022 CAS premiered his commission, Hymn For The Fallen.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 1756-1791
Mozart was born on January 27, 1756 to Leopold and Anna Maria Mozart in Salzburg, Austria. He was the youngest of seven children, five of whom died in infancy. In his early years, Wolfgang's father, Leopold, was his teacher. His family made several European journeys to show off young Wolfgang's talent. Travel conditions were primitive. They had to wait for invitations and reimbursement from the nobility, and they endured long, near-fatal illnesses far from home.
In 1773, Mozart was employed as a court musician by the ruler of Salzburg, Prince-Archbishop Hieronymus Colloredo. Over time, though, Mozart became disenchanted with Salzburg and began to search for a location where he could find greater opportunity. After visiting many cities including a lengthy stay in Paris, he settled in Vienna. He wrote to his father: "My main goal right now is to meet the emperor in some agreeable fashion. I am absolutely determined he should get to know me."
Mozart did meet the emperor, who supported his career with commissions and a part-time position. However, Mozart was still under the employ of Archbishop Colloredo who refused to release Mozart from his position. Ultimately, permission to leave Salzburg was granted, but he was dismissed literally "with a kick in the arse", administered by the archbishop’s steward!
In 1780 Mozart moved in with the Weber family, and met Constanze Weber. The couple were married on August 4, 1782. They had six children, of whom only two survived. Toward the end of the decade, Mozart's circumstances worsened. He ceased to appear frequently in public concerts, and his income shrank. He began to borrow money. His biographers have suggested that he was suffering from depression, and his musical output slowed.
Mozart's last year, 1791, became a time of high productivity producing some of his most admired works including his unfinished Requiem. Mozart fell ill while in Prague and on November 20, he became bedridden. Nursed by his wife and her sister, he died on December 5, 1791 at 12:55 a.m. He was buried on December 7. It has been reported that no mourners attended but, in fact, a number of musicians did attend. Mozart's death was followed by many well attended memorial services and concerts in Vienna, Prague and elsewhere.